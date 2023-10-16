Lagos Seals Hospital For Transfusing Patients With Unscreened Blood To Patients

The Lagos State Government has sealed a private hospital at Ago-Okota in Oshodi-Isolo local government area of the state for collecting and transfusing unscreened and unlabelled blood to patients.

The Executive Secretary of the LSBTS, Dr. Bodunrin Osikomaiya, who disclosed this on Sunday, said that the health facility was sealed off by LSBTS and the State Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) following a tip-off by a concerned citizen.

“A concerned citizen had reached out to us to report the unwholesome practices of the facility. Following the tip off, and after thorough investigations, the enforcement teams of LSBTS and HEFAMAA, during their joint monitoring exercise in the area, visited the facility and confirmed to be true, the unwholesome, unprofessional and unethical medical practices and conduct of the hospital management,” he stated.

Osikomaiya added that the facility was shut for contravening the blood transfusion service law and for their unethical and unprofessional medical practice as well as putting the lives of unsuspecting citizens at risk.

She said: “This facility was sealed for contravening the provision of the Blood Transfusion Service law, specifically, law 10, item 31 which states that no person within Lagos State shall transfuse blood into a patient unless such blood has been screened, tested, labelled by the state blood transfusion committee, and found to be negative for all transmissible diseases including HIV I and II, Hepatitis B and C, Syphilis and any other disease as may be deemed necessary by LSBTS.”