Lagos Hospital Shuts Down As Two Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

Two health workers at Vedic Lifecare, a hospital located in Lekki phase one area of Lagos state, are now at isolation centre after testing positive for COVID-19.

The hospital management revealed this in a few tweets on Monday, saying its staff contracted the disease after treating a patient who later tested positive for COVID-19.

“Dear Customers and Visitors. Approximately 10 days ago. We had an in-patient who later tested positive for COVID 19 after discharge. As per protocols set by NCDC we have tested our staff who have come in contact with the covid positive patient and unfortunately, we have had 2 staff members who tested positive yesterday,” it tweeted.

“The patient and our staff are now being managed by the NCDC at their isolation center. Till this moment they do not show any symptoms. As per the Government COVlD-19 management protocol the facility is currently closed off for decontamination of the building and the fumigation activities.

“This may take up to 3 to 4 days. We are currently testing the remaining staff members of the hospital and we will continue to update everyone once the testing concludes and the hospital can reopen.

“PPEs were made mandatory for staff members for the past month. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”