Actor Yomi Fabiyi Visits Baba Suwe; Presents Relief Items, Money (Video)

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi paid a visit to his colleague, Babatunde Omidina alias Baba Suwe on Sunday to give him money and relief items.

Fabiyi shared a video of himself and the comic actor cracking jokes and he wrote;

”At this time of pandemic, global health war, hunger and serious LOCKDOWN, essentials like checking up on ailing boss and older person like The King of Comedy Baba Suwe is efficacious.



“The fact that the icon is yet to actively return to filming work, his health, the lockdown etc, my colleague Adekola Tijani @adekolatijani1 and I decided to check up on Baba Suwe, present some food relief, little cash and make some jokes to light up his spirit and mood.

“Luckily, we are neighbours living in the same vicinity, hence the more important need to check on his well being.

Respect and Care.”

Watch the video below: