Level Of Begging These Days Is Irritating – Comedienne Wofaifada

Comedienne Wofaifada has bemoaned the increasing rate of begging on social media.

With the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country and the world, and lockdown imposed on some states, more and more people have started running out of money and have taken to social media to beg for money from those two they think can give.

Read Also: [WATCH VIDEO]: ‘I blame Our Parents For Rape Issues’- Social Media Personality, Wofaifada

Sharing er thoughts on the continuous online begging, Wofai in a video stated that it is becoming very annoying and irritating.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us;