Rapper, Ice Prince To Ladies Going Unclad On Live Video

Rapper Ice Prince has reacted to some of his colleagues going on IG live and paying women to do all sorts of sexual things while on there.

The ABOKI crooner, took to his Twitter page to plead with these artistes to stop this as he has a son who constantly plays with his mom’s phone and no one can tell what app he will be on when he is with the phone.

Read Also: “She Never Fails To Hold Me Down” – Ice Prince Gush Over Rita Dominic (Photo)

”All this my guys that are letting girls twerk with Sex toys on their IG Live… Pls na my G, I have a son that is not even 10yrs old yet.. sometimes he plays with his Mummy’s phone and you never know what app his finger might press on that phone !!!!”

The Dancing is cool but some of them are literally Phucking themselves on your Live