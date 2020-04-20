‘I Didn’t Make Any Money From BBNaija’ – Khloe (Video)

2018 Big Brother Naija housemate Khloe has revealed she did not make a dime from her time at the Big Brother Naija house in 2018.

Khloe, who is a fashion designer, made this known during a live session on IG last night with an OAP.

The reality star who had earlier cleared the air on her social standing before the show, has now said that she didn’t gain financially from BBNaija.

Khole could be heard saying that she didn’t make any money from the show as she pointed out that she didn’t sign any endorsement deals.

Watch The Video Here: