I Cry When People Say BBnaija Made Me Popular – Khloe

2018 Big Brother Naija housemate Khloe has revealed she was way more popular before she partook in the reality TV show.

Khloe, who is a fashion designer made this known during a live session on IG last night.

According to Khloe, she has been popular even before BBNaija and whenever people tell her the reality TV show made her popular, she cries.

This is coming just days after Khloe took to IG to state that she doe snot show off on social media as many of her colleagues do.