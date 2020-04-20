Juliana Olayode Reacts To Viral Video Of Lady, Underage Son Smoking

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, also known as Toyo Baby has shared a disturbing video of a young mum who was encouraging her underage son to smoke shisha.

The video showed the boy smoking shisha pipes in a room while her mother was recording the act.

The actress posted the video on her social media page to launch a manhunt for the boy’s mother.

READ ALSO – Olayode Juliana Breaks Down In Tears As She Remembers Death Of Her Sister

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote in part: “I have a terrible headache right now, I know we have Corona to worry about but seeing this makes my heartache, I can’t even express how I feel in words right now”

See Post Here: