Juliana Olayode Reacts To Viral Video Of Lady, Underage Son Smoking

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, also known as Toyo Baby has shared a disturbing video of a young mum who was encouraging her underage son to smoke shisha.
The video showed the boy smoking shisha pipes in a room while her mother was recording the act.
The actress posted the video on her social media page to launch a manhunt for the boy’s mother.
READ ALSO – Olayode Juliana Breaks Down In Tears As She Remembers Death Of Her Sister
Sharing on Instagram, she wrote in part: “I have a terrible headache right now, I know we have Corona to worry about but seeing this makes my heartache, I can’t even express how I feel in words right now”
See Post Here:
View this post on Instagram
I have a terrible headache right now, I know we have Corona to worry about but seeing this makes my heart ache, I can't even express how I feel in words right now…………….. Please @amazonmercy has a cash prize for who can help me locate her… Please share this video if you can, this girl must be found!!!!!!!!!!