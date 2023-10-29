Manchester City Humble Man. United At Old Trafford

Erling Haaland struck twice and Phil Foden added another to give Manchester City a dominant derby day victory at neighbor’s Manchester United, with the 3-0 win at Old Trafford, taking the defending champions up to third, two points behind Premier League leaders Tottenham.

Haaland was the main tormentor with goals in each half before setting up a third for Foden as Pep Guardiola’s side showed superiority from the kick-off.

The former Dortmund’s forward put City ahead from the penalty spot after 26 minutes when Rasmus Hojlund was punished for dragging down Rodri following the intervention of the video assistant referee.

United keeper Andre Onana produced a brilliant save to deny Haaland a second from a far-post header on the stroke of half-time but the striker did not have to wait long to double City’s lead from an almost identical situation four minutes after the break, Bernardo Silva delivering a perfect cross.

City keeper Ederson also excelled to save from Scott McTominay before half-time but City wrapped up this most convincing victory when Haaland set up the easiest of chances for Foden 10 minutes from time.