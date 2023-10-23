NSCDC Parades 76 Suspects Planning Same-Sex Marriage In Gombe

The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have foiled a plan by some individuals to host same-sex wedding in the State.

In connection with the development, 76 suspects were arrested.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Buhari Sa’ad, disclosed this while parading the suspects before journalists at the headquarters in Gombe on behalf of the State’s Commandant, Mohammed Muazu.

He said the 76 suspects comprised of 59 males and 17 females.

According to him, 21 of them confessed to being homosexuals.

“They were arrested at Duwa Plaza along Bauchi-Gombe Expressway while holding a homosexual birthday and they had plans to hold a same-sex wedding before our men raided the scene.

“Fifty-nine males were arrested, 21 wilfully confessed to being homosexuals and 17 females present at the scene were also picked.

“They will be charged to court to answer for their crime which is on social vice; a crime in Gombe State,” Sa’ad said.