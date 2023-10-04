“Our Public Leaders Despise Transparency” – Ezekwesili Slams Tinubu Over CSU Record

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has reacted to the release of the academic records of Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Chicago State University (CSU).

Recall that the University on Monday, released Tinubu’s academic records to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, based on the directive of an American court.

Reacting to the release of the records via her X handle on Tuesday, Ezekwesili said President Tinubu would have saved the country and people the embarrassment if he had voluntarily asked the institution to publish his academic credentials.

She stated that the release of the documents by CSU would have been less traumatic, adding that such exemplary disclosure would also remove all doubts.

She wrote: “How so much easier it would have been for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to have saved the country and people the embarrassment of this Chicago State University -CSU court case by instantly and voluntarily asking the institution to publish his academic credentials!

“How difficult could that have been?

“How so less traumatic such exemplary disclosure to remove all doubts would have been for Nigerians?

“Like most Nigerians, it is profoundly embarrassing to field mocking questions on this matter that strikes at the heart of our National Integrity from foreigners.

“Our Public Leaders of a certain genre despise Transparency and yet it is an antidote to fiascos like this one.

“As Citizens, at the end of the 2023 electoral process that follows the judgement by the Nigerian Supreme Court @SupremeCourtNg , our work is cut out for us to uncompromisingly demand a root and branch reform of the entire Electoral @inecnigeria and Judicial Systems @njcNig . This is a MUST DO. ”