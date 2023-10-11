Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Man For Raping 13-Year-Old Girl In Yobe

The Yobe State Police Command said it has arrested a 25-year-old man identified as Lawan Saidu, of Tudun Wada, Potiskum Local Government Area, for raping a 13-year-old girl.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer DSP Dungus Abdulkarim disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday.

The suspect reportedly had an illicit affair with the mother of the victim.

“The victim reported the menace to her father which eventually led to the divorce of the mother.

READ ALSO: Catholic Church To Canonise 14-Year-Old Nigerian Killed For Resisting Rape

“The suspect became wild and developed interest towards the victim and then decided to transfer his aggression on her by attacking her in the house after her father left for his shop on 20th September 2023 at about 2030hrs,” he said.

According the police spokesperson, the suspect later raped the 13-year-old.

He, however, noted that investigation is currently ongoing at the State CID, Damaturu, after which the suspect will face prosecution.

Abdulkarim added that the victim has been treated and discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Yobe State, Garba Ahmad, has urged the people of the state to be conscious of scrupulous elements in the society and report them to the nearest police station.

While advocating stiffer sanctions against rapists, the CP tasked officers and men of the Command to always ensure proper investigation and diligent prosecution of perpetrators.

“Justice should not only be done, but be seen to have been done”, the CP added.