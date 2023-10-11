“My Dad Was Assassinated” – BBNaija Star, Cross

Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, better known as Cross, has revealed that his father was assassinated.

He said losing his dad early in life and his mum raising him and his siblings with a lot of love taught him not to take things to heart.

Speaking in a recent interview with Arise TV, the reality TV star said he also knows that there’s an inevitable end for all so he doesn’t take life too seriously.

He said, “I don’t hold grudges. I got that part of love from my mum and siblings. After my dad got assassinated, it was more or less like we need to protect ourselves. So, right there, we became one another’s protectors. By sticking together and protecting ourselves, we realised that you shouldn’t take life too deep. You should put it on the surface, and what will happen will happen.”

Cross also disclosed during the interview that he thought Soma would win the just concluded Big Brother Naija All Stars season.