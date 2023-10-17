Police Have Interrogated Mohbad’s Wife Three Times – Iyabo Ojo Reveals

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has disclosed that Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has been interrogated by the Police.

Recall that Mohbad died on 12 September 2023 in controversial circumstances.

As part of investigations into Mohbad’s death, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested several suspects, including the auxiliary nurse that treated him before his death, Feyisoya Ogedengbe, Sam Larry, Naira Marley, and Primeboy, in connection with the case.

However, Nigerians continue to demand the interrogation of the singer’s wife, insisting that she might possess important information that could help in the investigations.

READ ALSO:“Stop Disrespecting Mohbad’s Son, Let His Wife Mourn” – Iyabo Ojo Warns Against DNA Test Demands

Reacting to the calls for Omowunmi’s interrogation, Iyabo Ojo, in an Instagram post on Tuesday noted that Mohbad’s wife has been interrogated three times.

“Mohbad’s wife has been interrogated three times to the best of my knowledge, 2 out of the 3 times was the day you all saw Mohbad’s dad televised by the police in which they addressed the public on Mohbad’s case.

“Later that same day Mohbad’s dad, mum and wife was sent to Panti for interrogation and to write their statement, another day Mohbad’s wife was interrogated was the 21st of September, which is reason why Tonto Dike and Senator Ishaku Abbo met her absences.”

Also, speaking about the CCTV mounted at Mohbad’s residence, she stated that the camera was at no time connected for usage.

“Please note that the CCTV camera in Mohbad’s house was never fixed or connected, it has no BVR nor Hard Disk.”