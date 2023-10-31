Rema Makes History As First Nigerian To Perform At The Ballon d’Or Ceremony (Video)

Nigerian afrobeats star, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has made history as the first African artiste to perform at the prestigious Ballon d’Or ceremony.
The 23-year-old performed at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, France, on Monday night.
Rema thrilled the audience with a performance of his hit song, ‘Calm Down.’
The award organizers shared a clip of his electrifying performance via their verified X handle with the caption; “Calm Down!
“@heisrema takes on the stage of the Ballon d’Or!”
