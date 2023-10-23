S’Court Appeal: Justice’ll Be Delivered In Atiku’s Favour — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed optimism that the Supreme Court will declare Atiku Abubakar, its 2023 candidate, the winner of the 2023 presidential poll.

Recall that the Court had fixed Monday to hear Atiku’s appeal challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory

In a statement issued on Sunday, Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, claimed that the election was “manipulated” against the party.

According to him, Nigerians are optimistic that the apex court will dispense justice considering the evidence of alleged electoral fraud presented before it.

“As the Supreme Court commences hearing on the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election Appeal, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is confident that guided by the provisions of the law, the body of evidence, circumstances and facts presented before it, the Apex Court will deliver justice in the matter.

“Issues of the February 2023 Presidential election, the barefaced violation of rules and the laws, the brazen manipulations and falsifications in the perversion of our electoral process have put our democracy in a precarious situation.

“Nigerians and indeed the whole world look forward to the Supreme Court for justice in the hope that the Court will apply the laws, including the express provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022 and INEC Guidelines and Regulations in delivering substantial justice in the matter,” the statement read.

Ologunaba posited that Nigerians and lovers of democracy across the world expect that the Supreme Court will “use this case to firmly validate the maxim that the Judiciary is the last hope of the common man.”

“Nigerians are therefore optimistic in hoping that the Supreme Court will dispense substantial Justice according to law and fact in the Appeal,” he said.