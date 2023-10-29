S’Court Verdict: Atiku To Address National Issues On Monday

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, will speak at a press conference on Monday at the Party’s National Secretariat in Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

The development was revealed via X on Saturday.

“The Presidential Candidate of our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig, in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election and former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Wazirin Adamawa, @atiku will address a crucial Press Conference on issues of serious importance to the Nation.

“Date: Monday, October 30, 2023, Venue: PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, Time: 11am Prompt,” the post read.

Recall that the Supreme Court on Thursday, ruled out Atiku’s appeal against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Atiku’s party, PDP, had described the Supreme Court judgement as disappointing.