‘Set Aside Misgivings, My Hands Are Wide Open’ — Gov. Fintiri To Binani After Adamawa Tribunal Victory

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the March 18 gubernatorial election, Aisha Dahiru Binani and other litigants to set aside their differences and work for the good of the State.

Information Nigeria reports that the APC and its candidate, alongside other contestants, had filed a petition against the declaration of Fintiri as the winner of the State election, alleging extensive violations of the electoral law and fraudulent voting practices in their petition.

However, during the tribunal sitting on Saturday, the Chairman of the 3-member panel, Theodora Obi Uloho, dismissed the petition, stating that the petitioners could not prove their allegations

Reacting, in a speech delivered after the election tribunal judgement, the Governor described the judgement as fair and just, stressing it has reaffirmed the people’s belief in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

He said his victory was for the exponential growth of the people of Adamawa and affirmed the will of the people over political brinkmanship and an entitlement mentality.

According to him, the task ahead is enormous, and it is essential for all litigants to unite for a better society.

“I call on all the litigants and everyone with Adamawa at heart to set aside whatever misgivings and move on.

“The State is greater than each of us. The task ahead is enormous, requiring unity of purpose, a pooling of resources, integration of talents and leveraging the unique attributes of each of us, to reinvent a better society for our people.

“On a personal note, this moment calls for a sober and even ecclesiastical reflection. I am at that point where I must recommit my faith in the sanctity of God and His powers.

“This victory is therefore a tonic that would spur us to rededicate our commitment to the call of our democratic mandate by ensuring that in Adamawa State we leave no one behind and nothing untouched.

“Our 8-Point Agenda is on course and firing with the required speed and precision. This is a victory for doing more. It is a victory for massive development for Adamawa State.

“There is time for everything under the sun. A time to strife and a time to unite. Indeed, politics is over. We have begun governance since May 29. With this ruling, our hands are wide open,” the Peoples Democratic Party Governor said.