Six Feared Dead As Transformer Explodes In Plateau Community

No fewer than six people in Kabong Central Community, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State have been confirmed dead in an electrical transformer explosion.

It was gathered that the horrible incident occurred on Saturday at about 2 a.m., leaving many injured.

According to a source in the community, who spoke with Daily Post, said that the explosion triggered fire within the vicinity, causing widespread panic.

“The blast sent shockwaves throughout the area, causing widespread panic and fear among the residents.

“Also destroyed are shops, with losses estimated to be in millions of naira.”

The Spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, who also confirmed the incident to newsmen, said: “Yes, we are aware of the incident at Kabong Central, which claimed the lives of six people and left two critically injured.

“One of the injured persons is receiving treatment at Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, while the other is receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital.

“As I speak to you, I have visited the family of the deceased on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Julius Alawari, to condole with them.”

“However, preliminary reports said that the fire incident was caused by an electrical explosion in the area.

“But I can’t really say what actually happened, as investigation has commenced to unravel what led to the fire incident,” he maintained.