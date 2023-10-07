Sterling Shines As Chelsea Thrash Burnley

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has challenged Raheem to keep his best form and prove Gareth Southgate was wrong to leave him out of the England squad.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Sterling contributed in all four goals as the Blues romped to 4-1 victory after falling behind at Burnley.

The veteran of 82 caps last played for England at last year’s World Cup and has just been left out of a fourth successive squad for a friendly with Australia and a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.

“I think a player with his experience knows he needs to perform and to show the manager of the national team he was wrong in the decision,” said Pochettino after Chelsea scored four goals in a Premier League match for the first time since April 2022.

“Only with performances and scoring goals is he going to show he deserved to go.”

Sterling’s heroics at Turf Moor came after 18-year-old French forward Wilson Odobert marked his first Premier League start by drilling low and hard past Robert Sanchez to send Burnley into raptures.

Chelsea were disjointed for spells but were back on level terms before half-time thanks to an own goal.

READ MORE: Aston Villa Stun 10-Man Chelsea At Stamford Bridge

A cross by Sterling, back in the starting XI after a virus, struck the knee of Belgium defender Ameen Al-Dakhil and looped over James Trafford into the net.

Chelsea, inspired by Sterling, then scored three times in a strong second-half showing to take the points.

Sterling, a four-time Premier League winner, won a penalty after being fouled by Brazilian defender Vitinho, which allowed Cole Palmer to score his first goal for the Blues since moving from Manchester City.

The former Manchester City player then scored his side’s third with an arrowed finish after Conor Gallagher had spotted his run.

Play restarted after Sterling’s goal before referee Stuart Attwell stopped the game as a check by the video assistant referee (VAR) for a potential offside was still continuing. The goal was eventually allowed to stand.

Substitute Nicolas Jackson sealed the points with a spin and finish, with Sterling once again involved in the move.

Having won at Fulham on Monday, it is the first time Chelsea have secured back-to-back away wins in the Premier League since October 2022.