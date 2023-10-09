“They Are To Observe” – FCT Minister Wike Slams EU Report On 2023 Election

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has condemned the European Union (EU) over its report on the 2023 presidential election.

The former Rivers State Governor faulted the report on Monday during a working visit of the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, to his office in Abuja.

INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that EU Election Observation Mission (EUEOM) had, in its final report submitted in June, faulted the conduct of the last Nigerian general elections.

Speaking during the meeting, Wike said the report did not give the true position of the last election held, especially in Rivers State and in the country but created a wrong impression on the minds of the electorate.

Wike said that the EU was supposed to serve as an observer during the last election and not to present a report that would not give the true picture of Nigerian democracy.

He said: “I disagreed with the European Union over the last report on the election in Nigeria. They are to observe. Nigerian laws can’t be the same as EU laws because they have different environments.

“In Rivers State, the EU’s report was different from what transpired there. How can people who believe in democracy and practice it, be portrayed as people who don’t understand democracy?

“Our concern should be how to make the economy grow better, we have to cooperate and agree on specific areas of development in the Federal Capital Territory and the entire country.

“Foreign partners should be concerned with strategic development irrespective of the areas.”