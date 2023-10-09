‘We’re Fighting Human Animals, Gaza’ll Be Stripped Of Water, Electricity, Food” — Israel’s Defense Minister

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defense minister, has ordered a “complete siege” and blockade on Gaza, cutting off supplies of food, water and electricity to its roughly two million residents.

Information Nigeria reports that the Hamas attack, unprecedented in scale and scope, is the deadliest offensive that Israel has experienced in 50 years.

According to Gallant, “We are putting a complete siege on Gaza… No electricity, no food, no water, no gas — it’s all closed.”

Note that the Gaza Strip is controlled by the Hamas Palestinian militant group and borders Israel and Egypt.

Recall that in the early hours of Saturday, Hamas made incursions into Israel in what was an unprecedented assault.

Mohammed Deif, Hamas military commander, had said the attacks were a reprisal for Israel’s “desecration” of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, while alleging that Israel killed and wounded hundreds of Palestinians this year.

According to Times of Israel, the minister said in Hebrew, “We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly.”

Over 700 Israeli civilians and members of the military are reported to have been killed since the attack on Saturday and another 2,150 wounded.

More than 400 have also reportedly been killed in Gaza.

READ ALSO: Hamas Attacks: ‘We Warned Against Continued Provocations, Death To Israel, Palestine Is Victorious’— Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar React

Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua, Hamas spokesman, had said the group’s fighters had captured more Israelis.

He said the group aims to free all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israel also bombarded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes Monday, as it continued its response to the surprise offensive by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

Meanwhile, Iran has rejected allegations that it had a role in the attack by Hamas.

There were reports that Iranian security officials helped plan Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel and gave the green light for the assault.

Nasser Kanani, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, told reporters that the accusations linked to an Iranian role “are based on political reasons,” adding that the country does not intervene “in the decision-making of other countries, including Palestine”.

“The Palestinians had the necessary capacity and will to defend their nation and recover their rights.

“Talking about an Iranian role aims at turning public opinion (away from the facts) and at justifying the potential future actions of Israel,” Kanani said.