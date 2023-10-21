Three Dead, One Injured In Akwa Ibom Auto Crash

Three persons, including two females and one male, have been confirmed dead while one was injured in an auto crash which occurred in the Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

The accident which occurred along Itu-Uyo road at about 5. am Saturday, involved a Mack Truck with registration number KMM412XA and a Tricycle with registration number ETN815WR.

A statement by the Akwa Ibom State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps said its operatives have moved the injured to the hospital for prompt medical attention while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited in a morgue.

The statement which was signed by the Public Enlightenment Officer of the command, Paul James, blamed the cause of the accident on speeding on the part of the Tricyclist and inadequate lighting systems from both vehicles to enable clear visibility.

The statement read, “A fatal crash occurred today, Saturday 21st October, 2023 along Itu – Uyo road at about 0555hrs, involving a Mack Truck with registration number KMM412XA and a Tricycle (Keke) with registration number ETN815WR.

“Three females and one male, all adults, were involved, and two out of the three females and one male were confirmed dead, while one of the females sustained injuries.

“FRSC operatives mobilized and moved over swiftly to attend to the situation. Upon arrival at the crash scene, the injured were moved to a nearby hospital for prompt medical attention while the deceased were deposited at a morgue.”

It added, “When an inquiry was made as to the cause of the crash, it was gathered that the causal factors to the crash were speeding on the part of the Tricyclist and inadequate lighting systems from both vehicles to enable clear visibility.

“After the immediate evacuation of the victims, the road was cleared of the wreckages to enable free-flow of traffic.”

The statement added that the Sector Commander, Akwa Ibom State, Matthew Olonisaye, has urged road users to be extremely cautious about the foggy weather while using the roads during the early hours of the day due to poor visibility.

The commander who was reacting to the incident lamented that it could have been avoided if the people had taken into cognizance safety precautions, and not given to abuse of the privileges of having good roads without adherence to traffic rules and regulations.

He therefore used the occasion to warn all road users against all such negligent attitude that undermines the safety of all road users, as any lives lost can not be recovered.

Specifically, he cautioned against excessive speeding, indiscriminate parking, inadequacy of lighting systems, distracted driving, nighttime travel, drunk driving and non-adherence to traffic rules among others.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, the sector commander commiserated with the families of the deceased while wishing the injured a quick recovery.