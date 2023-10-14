Tinubu Appoints Bayo Onanuga As SA On Information And Strategy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of ex-media director of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga as Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

He also named Delu Yakubu as Senior Special Assistant on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, issued a statement on the appointments on Friday.

Ngelale said the appointments were part of efforts to “prioritize effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries.”

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of professionals who have prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the President’s discretion.”