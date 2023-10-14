“I’ll Rather Market Myself Shamelessly Online Than On Someone’s Father’s Bed Every Night” – Tacha

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and Radio host, Tacha has taken to social media for to say she would rather market herself shamelessly on the internet than on a sugar daddy’s bed every night.

Tacha made this statement after earlier questioning wine company Martell about their travel to Port Harcourt for an activation performance without her permission.

She wrote; “Martell what’s good? You can’t be having an activation in my city and I’m not invited! O wrong nau. Marketing team, what are you marketing in ph city without PH City’s first daughter?“

A fan took to her comment section to cheer and urged her to ‘get the bag’ as Port Harcourt’s First Daughter. “PH first daughter unrivaled, get the bag baby 🔥”.

In response, Tacha simply wrote; “Yes ohh!!! I rather market myself shameless online than to market myself shameless on somebody’s father’s bed every Night”