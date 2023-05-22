Delta State Police PRO Slams Tacha Over N9.2 Million Outfit To AMVCA

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, has slammed former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tacha, over the N9.2 million dress to the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) over the weekend.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that Tacha said the dress she wore to the award presentation worth $20,000, sharing the invoice on social media.

However, a Twitter user and journalist identified as @UnlimitedEniola, while reacting said twenty thousand dollars was too much to spend on a dress, especially in a country where many citizens live on less than $2 a day.

“$20,000 (N14.5m) is too much to spend on a dress. In a capital of poverty in the world, where nearly two-thirds of Nigeria’s 200 million people live on less that $2 a day…”

READ MORE: AMVCA2023: BBNaija Star, Tacha Claims She Paid $20,000 For Her Blue Dress

Responding, Bright Edafe said despite the whopping amount of money Tacha spent, the outfit failed to cover her nakedness properly.

He wrote: “The most annoying part is that the money spent could not even cover her nakedness properly”