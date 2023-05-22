“Akpabio Won’t Be Elected, His Followers Are Foes” — Atiku’s Aide, Bwala

Media Aide to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has stated that the All Progressives Congress nominated candidate for Senate presidency, Godswill Akpabio will not be elected.

Information Nigeria reports that Akpabio, who is senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North West, is one of the contenders for the office of the Senate president for the 10th National Assembly, scheduled for inauguration on June 6.

However, the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs has been faced with several oppositions on the regional front ever since his nomination by the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reacting to the “gathering against his aspiration” via Twitter on Monday, Bwala said, “Godswill Akpabio would not be elected as Senate President.

“The cloud gathering against his aspiration is heavy and thick . It is not motivated by religion, but regional and as well as the revenge of the coalition of all foes. Most of the senators following him are not with him.”