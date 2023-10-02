“Tinubu Should Persuade Labour Not To Strike” – Ohanaeze

The Leader of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevent organized labour’s planned strike.

Recall that the labour union had proposed Tuesday to commenced a nationwide strike due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

However, as labour maintained their stance over the industrial action, government authorities are urging them not to strike, a move the Ohanaeze chieftain believes should be ramped up.

Iwuanyanwu in an interview with Channels Television’s special Independence Day Sunday Politics show, tagged Empowering Tomorrow, said: “As I said in my earlier statement, every effort must be made to persuade the labour union not to go on strike. And you can only do it by giving them proper assurance because an average worker is very sad.”

READ MORE: Labour Party Hails NLC, TUC Over Proposed Strike

Despite President Tinubu’s promise to the workers, during his Independence Day address, Iwuanyanwu said more needs to be done to prevent the union from going on strike.

“The President is in difficulty. His speech has not given enough and I plead that people should give proper advice on what can be done because my worry is if the strike goes on, many things are going to go wrong,” he said. “If there is that strike, I don’t know where it would lead to.”

According to him, labour should give the government some time to meet some of their demands, maintaining that going on strike would compound issues for Nigerians.