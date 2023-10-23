Truck Crushes Sugar Cane Seller, Millitary Officer To Death In Kwara

Two persons, identified as sugarcane vendor and a yet-to-be-identified military officer, were on Sunday crushed to death in a lone auto accident in Kwara state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the horrible incident happened at one of the checkpoints in Moro Local Government Area of the state.

According to an eye witness, who spoke with Vanguard, said that the vehicle suddenly veered off the road before hitting the victims.

Meanwhile, the Sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Frederick Ade Ogidan, confirmed the incident yesterday.

According to him: “It was a lone accident involving a DAF truck which lost control and hit the victims.

“They were all males but two of them died while the other two didn’t sustain any injury.”