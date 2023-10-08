We Have Proof Igbo Race Migrated from Ile-Ife – Ooni of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has traced the history of the Igbo race to Ile-Ife.

While addressing journalists ahead of an International Conference on ‘Ile-Ife and Yoruba Civilization: Nexus between Tradition and Modernity,’ at his palace in Ife, he disclosed that documented evidence proves the fact.

He also challenged the academia in Nigerian universities to properly document the history of Yoruba race rather than relying on jaundiced history.

“We have good evidence to believe that Igbo race has its roots here in Ile-Ife.

“There is Ile-Igbo here in the palace which was not a recent creation but has been existing here for decades. For this and many other reasons, I believe we need proper documentation of our history.

“We are not involving government in this project so that we can just place all the facts together, we must write our history properly and put things right for the coming generations,” he said.