We’re Being Governed By The Worst Amongst Us – Ezekwesili

Obiageli Ezekwesili, an ex-Minister of Education, on Saturday, expressed optimism that Africa holds the potential to excel as the premier continent in the 21st century once it corrects its leadership anomaly.

This perspective was conveyed during the third 2023 graduation event of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) in Abuja on Saturday.

Ezekwesili underscored the widely acknowledged challenge of leadership in Africa, asserting that the region is being governed by inadequate individuals.

The former minister emphasized the critical necessity for concerted efforts from all Africans to reshape the narrative prevalent in the continent.

“If we succeed in correcting the leadership anomaly that we have on our continent, one thing is certain, Africa will claim the 21st century.

“What ultimately concludes the matter is that Africa’s problem is poor public leadership; we have said it so often as a continent.

“The SPPG is our answer and our response to that problem. We are saying that it is not our destiny to be governed by the worst amongst us. And if you reject a situation then you must act to correct that situation.”

As the founder of the SPPG, she noted that the school was borne out of the need to groom leaders with integrity to saturate the political and business sectors so as to cause positive change.

She further urged the graduands to always be of good character and uphold the values of character, competence and capacity preached by the school.

Ezekwesili warned that the certificate issued to them would be retrieved if they were found wanting in character or competence in any public office.