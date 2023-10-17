We Need To Beg Aggrieved Members To Return PDP To Past Glory — Gov. Mbah

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be united and work to rebuild the party.

Mbah who spoke on Monday at the South-East zonal meeting of the party in Enugu, expressed optimism that the Party would bounce back from its travails.

According to him, many members of the Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) were formerly members of PDP.

His words: “But providence has placed a lot on us in the history of the PDP that we now have to steer the affairs of the party and (take) it back to its former glory — to that preeminent position we have always held in the historical and political developments of this country.

“And in doing that we have a couple of areas we have to look into such as financial, administrative, and operational strategies to bring us back to preeminence.

“So, it is time for us to begin to craft a strategy on how we can get back to that pole position that we had always occupied.

“It means we have to, first of all, consolidate our support base as a party and go on to now reach out to our brothers and sisters who may have felt aggrieved for one reason or the other and left the party to see how we can bring them back.”

Adolphus Wabara, chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), who was at the meeting, said he was certain that members who left the party would return.

“Nothing will happen to the PDP. Before you know it, all these people will come back because this is their home,” he said.

Wabara asked members of the party not to be discouraged but to continue to have hope in the PDP.