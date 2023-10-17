Lagos Issues Seven-Day ‘Vacation Order’ To Commercial Buses, Motorists

As part of efforts to maintain healthy road system, the Lagos State Government on Monday, issued a 7-day ‘Vacation Order’ to motorists/commercial bus drivers operating on top of bridges across the State.

This was made known in a statement released by the Special Adviser to the State’s Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa.

Giwa disclosed that vehicles are causing serious obstructions around these bridges with great negative impacts on the integrity of the bridges and traffic.

The statement reads in part: “Every motorist/commercial bus driver operating along ‘Apongbon’ and ‘Idumota’ (Cater) Bridges, ‘Elegbata:, ‘Ebute-Ero’ and ‘Ejalonibu’ must as a matter of urgency vacate these areas as LASTMA would commence strict enforcement operation immediately after the expiration of this ultimatum until zero tolerance is achieved across the state.”

Giwa, however, affirmed that after the expiration of the ultimatum, any vehicles that contravened would be immediately charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecution.