We’re Struggling To Pay Salaries, There’s No Money Anywhere – FG

As Nigerians continues to lament amid economic hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy, the Federal Government has announced that it is experiencing challenges and revenue deficit due to growing population.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu said that the government is finding it hard to pay salaries.

Speaking in Abuja, on Friday, the Ministry called on non-governmental organisations to help the FG cover the spaces it could not.

Bagudu, represented by the ministry’s Director of International Cooperation, Dr. Sampson Ebimaro, decried that Nigeria’s population is fast increasing, adding that unemployment is surging amid a high inflation rate.

“Government faces enormous challenges especially now; the government is facing a revenue deficit. There is no money anywhere in the country; the government is just managing to pay salaries.

“The growth rate is very slow and the population growth is fast pacing and increasing. Unemployment is surging in the midst of high inflation,” the minister said.