Kayamata Seller Appointed As Aide To Deputy Senate President

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, has reportedly appointed a ‘Kayanmata’ vendor, identified as Aminat Ayeni Onisiwo, as his senior legislative aide.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Kayanmata’ refers to herbs or potions women use in different forms as sexual pleasure, enhancers, or aphrodisiacs in northern Nigeria.

According to TheCable, Aminat was announced as the latest appointment in a post via Instagram on Friday, October 20, alongside a flier of her siblings congratulating and wishing her success in her new endeavours.

The e-flier reads: “Congratulations, Princess Aminat E. Ayeni Onisiwo, on your appointment as the senior legislative aide to the deputy senate president of Nigeria. We wish you success in your new endeavors.”

In 2021, the sexual enhancement Aminat disclosed that her business “focuses on improving sex life, increasing sexual desire for men and women, vagina tightness, vaginal lubrication and sex sweeteners.”

“I will never tell you @aminatsecret will stop your man from cheating neither will I tell you he will lavish you,” she wrote on Instagram.

“But I will tell you if you use @aminatsecret, sex will definitely be more pleasurable and chances are he will have a strong desire to have sex with you more.

“Our Wet Drops helps with stimulation and vagina lubrication. In a nutshell sex will be much better.

“This is not about being fetish these are the basics in keeping a man and no Instagram vendor has the power to help you keep your man expect you.

“We receive hundreds of positive reviews and Aminat secret has products and services to help you achieve a better sex life which makes your relationship more healthy.

“There is nothing wrong with using vagina sweeteners, lubrication, and libido boosters.”