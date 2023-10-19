We’re Suffering Because Of Bad Leadership — Gov. Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has averred that the current socio-economic challenges afflicting the nation to the poor leadership decisions made by Nigeria’s leaders.

While speaking with journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, Obaseki highlighted that, in his capacity as an investment banker, he had foreseen the hardships and sounded the alarm about the need for corrective measures, but unfortunately, his warnings were disregarded.

Obaseki who acknowledged the tough and challenging times that Nigerians are enduring, encouraged Nigerians to remain resilient and not lose hope.

“I know as a Governor that we are all going through suffering in the land. I understand how the economy works and saw this ahead of time.

“I have been shouting since I became Governor that the way we are going and the kind of decision many of us politicians were making will bring about hardship,” Obaseki said.

He further noted that “Nigeria was never like this before. God in his mercy endowed Nigeria like no other country in the World.

“How many countries in Africa have 100 million people not to talk about 200 million? God designed us as the biggest market in Africa. God gave us all and the problem we are facing as a nation is the one created by us, particularly our leaders.

“If you are a leader and you are not ready to sacrifice yourself, then you are not ready for leadership.

“Leadership is not how much you can get for yourself. Nigerians are suffering today due to bad leadership. Nigeria is rich in terms of resources and has no business with poverty and suffering. We can grow and produce all we need to consume in Nigeria, so why are we not doing it?”