‘Activate Diplomatic Channel With Finland To Get Simon Ekpa’ — Ohanaeze To FG

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has called on the Federal Government to take advantage of Nigeria’s diplomatic ties with Finland to get hold of Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa.

Recall that the military through its Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, on Tuesday accused Finland-based Ekpa of fuelling insecurity and sabotaging the activities of security agents in the South-East.

Musa, who spoke when the service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police appeared before the House of Representatives in Abuja, had declared that “Simon Ekpa is sabotaging our efforts in the South-East,” adding that the agitator was being protected in Finland.

Reacting in a chat with Punch on Wednesday, the Secretary General of Ohanaeze, Okey Emuchay, said Ohanaeze welcomed Musa’s proposition.

His words: “This morning, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and myself, we have discussed it, and then as you know, everybody, all the stakeholders in the South East, the governors, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the leadership of Ohanaeze, everybody is concerned about the security situation in the South-East.

“So, the statement yesterday at the hearing of the House of Representatives tells the story as to what we have been saying all along. It is a matter for the Federal Government of Nigeria to handle, as Ohanaeze or the states in the South-East are subordinate to the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government has a diplomatic relationship with Finland, they (Finland) have an embassy in Abuja, and that diplomatic channel is what Ohanaeze is asking to be activated. Ohanaeze is very pleased that the Chief of Defence Staff made a public pronouncement on the matter of Simon Ekpa and we are happy with it.”

According to him, the organisation was not relenting in the effort to secure the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Emuchay said, “Ohanaeze will not be deterred in calling for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Ohanaeze and the South-East governors are on the same page on the matter of Nnamdi Kanu. I am not in a position now to say more but Ohanaeze with the South-East governors, the stakeholders in the South-East, the leadership of Ohanaeze, we are all on the same page on the release of Nnamdi Kanu.”