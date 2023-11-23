Ogun: Man Buys Teenage Daughter Abortion Drugs After Impregnating Her

One Ganiyu Aikore in Ogun State has allegedly impregnated his 17-year-old daughter in the Mokola Isale Tapa area of Abeokuta.

A police source told Punch on Wednesday that after discovering that he got his daughter pregnant, Aikore approached a nearby pharmaceutical store to procure what was suspected to be abortion pills.

Upon suspicion that Aikore was about to terminate the pregnancy, the daughter and other concerned residents in the area were said to have approached the chairman of the community about the incident.

The community chairman then took the daughter to the Adatan Police Division to file complaints against the father.

Omolola Odutola, the State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed that Aikore was suspected to have had carnal knowledge of his daughter, adding that the pregnancy was precisely 23 weeks.

“We have arrested him. He was suspected to have been sexually involved with his teenage daughter for a very long time. The pregnancy is 23 weeks. We are conducting further investigation,” she confirmed via a WhatsApp message to Punch on Wednesday.