APC Dissolves Rivers Exco, Puts Wike’s Loyalists In Charge

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved the Rivers State Executives of the party at all levels.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting of the NWC at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced the NWC’s decision to appoint a seven-member Caretaker Committee.

Other members of the Rivers APC caretaker committee to be inaugurated on Friday are Hon. Chibuike Ikenga, Prince Stephen Abolo, Hon. Silvester Vidin, Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo and Miss Darling Amadi.

Morka explained that the caretaker committee is mandated to conduct a comprehensive and fresh electronic party registration of all members in the state.

“The caretaker committee subject to the directives of the NWC was entrusted with preparing for the conduct of congresses to facilitate the emergence of new executive committees for the party at various levels, extending from the ward to the state,” he added.

The APC spokesman said the caretaker committee has six months to deliver on its mandate

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Okocha is a supporter and political ally of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.