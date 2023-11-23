Mr Ibu’s Wife Orders Arrest Of Jasmine, Actor’s Sons Over N300m Donation For Husband’s Treatment

The Ailing Actor’s wife Stella Maris is said to have ordered the arrest of Mr. Ibu’s adopted daughter Jasmine and his sons, which has made things between the family seem worse by the day.

The sons of Ibu and Jasmine were reportedly taken into custody at the Alagbon Police Station, according to Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

She said that Jasmine’s arrest had been ordered by Mr. Ibu’s wife because she had allegedly taken N300 million out of the actor’s account. Reports state that Mrs. Ibu wanted the money used to pay for her husband’s medical care to be used to purchase her a new home.

However, investigations indicate that the contributed amount did not reach 300 million.

Doris Ogala text reads, “Jasmine and Ibu’s sons were arrested at Alagbon Police Station. They are detained there. Ibu’s wife alleged that Jasmine moved 300 million out of the account Ibu’s wife allegedly wanted them to buy her new house from the money contributed so far for Ibu’s treatments. That’s why she arrested Jasmine. But investigation states that the money contributed isn’t even up to 300 million”.