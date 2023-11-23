“I Did DNA For My Kids, Opeyemi Falegan Bashes Mohbad’s Wife For Delay

Opeyemi Falegan, the ex-boyfriend of Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has been dragged by netizens after accusing late singer Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi Aloba, of delaying DNA test.

This is coming amid the controversies surrounding the passing of the former signee of Marlian Records and the desire to know the paternity test results of his only child.

Opeyemi Falegan criticised Wunmi in an Instagram post that has now been deleted, for taking so long to respond to the approval of Liam Light’s DNA test, nearly three months after her husband’s demise.

READ MORE: Toxicology On Mohbad’s Corpse Ongoing In US — Coroner

Emphasizing how seamless the test is, Opeyemi affirmed that he did the test on his children and sees no big deal if she obliged to the same public request.

In his words; “Why is wunmi not doing the DNA? Why taking forever? Don’t get me upset pls , I need to know if the child is Ekiti child so I can send my financial support pls. DNA is important pls on this issue , even if the child is adopted, we wanna know. Na so DNA hard? I did DNA for all my kids.”



Following the removal of the post, the former US military continued in a new post in response to strong criticism.

“Too much insults over DNA, DNA to Nigerian women is like death sentence na waooh, na man dey cheat na woman dey fear DNA lol. Even if I want to take care of another man’s child at least I wanna know. I don’t wanna lose my mind later knowing the child belongs to someone else,” he added.