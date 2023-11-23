“I’m Better Than Some Actresses In Nollywood” – BBNaija Star, Uriel Oputa Brags

Big Brother Naija reality show star, Uriel Oputa, has bragged that she is better at acting than some Nollywood actresses.

It was gathered that Uriel, during an interview with Cool FM, on Wednesday, stated that many filmmakers had approached her to feature in their movies but she refused.

According to the reality TV star, her natural artistic instinct and knowledge of drama in the UK make her better than other movie stars.

She further noted that being stereotyped into a role, predictable scripts and payment for acting gigs are the reasons for turning down filmmakers.

Uriel said: “A lot of people [filmmakers] have approached me to be in movies. I get asked to be in movies all the time, in my DM, email, I get approached to be an actress.

“And I know that I’m a very good actress. I am probably better than some of the actresses in Nollywood right now. And that’s me being real.

“Apart from having a natural artiste instinct, I studied drama in the UK. So, I know that I’m quite a good actor.