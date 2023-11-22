Adamawa Police Headquarters Reportedly Under Attack

Some yet-to-be identified gunmen, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, reportedly attacked the Adamawa State Police Headquarters located at the heart of Jimeta community in Yola North local government area.

According to the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the attack to newsmen, said that things were under control.

Nguroje added that the attack was repelled, but the identities of those behind it was unknown.

Meanwhile, a source, who spoke with Daily Trust said that the attackers were military personnel on a revenge mission, following the alleged killing of a military officer by the police.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the development is coming barely few days after the stand-off between officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and personnel of the Nigerian Air Force.