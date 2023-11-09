“Ajaero Is Planning To Sabotage Uzodinma’s Bid With Same Plot Used On Ohakim” – Group Raises Alarm

The South East Transparency Initiative (SETI) has accused the Nigerian Labour Congress President, Joe Ajaero of having a meeting with some angry politicians from Imo State with a promise to make the state ungovernable.

SETI noted that Ajaero and his people were planning on repeating the scenario that befell a one-time governor of the State, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim.

This was made known on Thursday, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator and National Secretary, Chief Darlington Nwogu and Christian Ukachukwu respectively,

SETI statement reads in part: “Clearly, Ajaero is not fighting for the Imo masses but for his pocket and that of his paymasters. He boasted to his paymasters that he would bring down Governor Hope Uzodimma by all means, the way Ohakim was brought down from winning his second term.

“The opposition in their nefarious plot to have a repeat of the Ohakim experience neatly arranged the mob action in order to hang it on the neck of Governor Hope Uzodimma. It is unfortunate for them that their bubble has exploded and the evil plot had been uncovered thereby puncturing their wicked act.