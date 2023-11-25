Arsenal Pip Brentford To Top EPL Table After Man City, Liverpool Draw

Kai Havertz‘ late goal against Brentford, saw Arsenal climb top of the Premier League, after Manchester City and Liverpool after they played a 1-1 stalemate.

The Gunners’ £65 million summer signing from Chelsea, proved his worth with a dying minute header in the away encounter.

Havertz scored his second goal for the team in the game that marked Mikel Arteta’s 200th game as manager of Arsenal.

The match had seemed destined for a draw until the 89th minute when Bukayo Saka delivered a cross, setting the stage for Havertz’s header, for a 1-0 victory.

Therefore Arsenal topped the table with one point ahead of Manchester City and two point ahead of Liverpool.