Popular singer Davido’s aide, Israel DMW has opened up on the reason for his divorce with his wife as he talked about how they met and how she began giving him attitude.

Making the revelation on his social media page, he also stated that she accused him of embarrassing her on social media by begging and behaving like a slave around Davido.

Recall that a few weeks ago, on their anniversary, his wife had written a message that had sparked rumours of their breakup.

Israel DMW recounted in great detail what led to their rift.

In a lengthy account, Israel DMW revealed that he met his estranged wife, Sheila in February 2022. At the time, she was a virgin, a daughter of a pastor and they had met during one of their evangelisms at their church.

One thing led to another, and they became intimate friends; but she refused to have any physical encounter with him, insisting that she can only give herself to the man she marries.

According to Israel, he accepted her condition right away and went about proposing to her. He also upgraded her lifestyle, getting her a new iPhone worth a million naira instead of her old one, improved her wardrobe, and spent a fortune on new human hair for her.

However, he alleged that, after their luxurious wedding, she changed and began showing her real self to him. According to him, she began setting standards for him and expecting him to follow them, also claiming that he is embarrassing her with the way he keeps begging his boss, Davido, online.

READ MORE: ‘Tinubu Made Me Minister, I’ll Not Contest Against Him In 2027 Because I Have Character — Wike

Read his full account below …

“Marrying a lady because you met her during evangelism as a virgin, a pastors daughter, a member of ur same winners chapel church, might not guarantee anything peace at all. Dnt be too eager or quick to trust people. People can change at anytime. People can be very ungrateful and deceptive. | met Sheila February 19, 2022. We became friends which later became intimate. She told me she would only loose her virginity to the man that would marry her, since her Ugep, Cross River, mother, who’s now 41, who had earlier married 2 different men, with 2 kids, before marrying her father and that she was over due at 21 for marriage. We fully agreed with her terms and conditions. | immediately began a full upgrade of her unkept situation by firstly giving her 300k and also replacing her tattered phone of less than 60k to a brand new iphone 12 Pro Max of 860k in less than 2 weeks.

I later also replaced the 12 Pro Max to a brand 14 Pro Max of 1.2m that she’s currently using to slay. I did a alot of shoppings for her. Bought her clothes and bags including expensive human hairs she’s using without sleeping with her then. I later proposed and she fully accepted. We later did a Legally introdution, traditional and white weddings in benin city. Sheila immediately changed by showing her real self after our wedding by wanting to set standards for me because she now felt she was blown as juju wife, fully verified on Instagram, with more followers from her earlier struggling 3k followers when i met her. A fully sapa girl i met with just 2,700 in her account.

I have never raised my hands on her any day. I dnt beat women at all. I respect them so much. The least money for her upkeep was 100k. She now wakes up to tell me that i derive dignity in begging my oga, and that i am fully a slave and that am disgracing her on social media. had earlier taking her to show same oga for the first time before we wedded, when we were in Abuja Transcorp Hilton, and oga asked her straight forward if she was ready for marriage, and she fully answered by saying yes and oga immediately gave her 500k for airtime. Oga was fully present in benin for my wedding, after cancelling a 140m show appearance. Oga…”

Read more below …