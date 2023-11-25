It’s Not About Winning Alone, You Have To Deliver, Be Servants Of The People — Tinubu To APC Govs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday reminded All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors that they are servants of the people, hence, must carry everyone along in governance.

He made the disclosure when he hosted Hope Uzodinma, governor-elect of Imo State and chairperson of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), as well as Usman Ododo, governor-elect of Kogi State, at the presidential villa.

“You worked hard for this victory. I am very proud of you, but the real challenge has only started, and it will stare you in the face.

“That is the challenge of good governance. Make sure that everyone is carried along. You are now the servants of the people. To God be all the glory for the victories, and may God guide you.

“Once the people of Nigeria and their concerns are the focal point of your plans and actions, not only will governance be easier for you, but you will enhance the value of your states and the masses of the people will have new opportunities to grow and enjoy a new standard of living.

“This must be your driving focus as governors, but especially as governors elected on the platform of our great party.

“Two out of three is not a bad way to start. We will focus not on winning the elections alone but on delivering for the people.

“They are sovereign, and when we achieve what we promise, voters will respect us. We will work with you at the sub-national levels, and we will uphold the strength and superior excellence that is symbolized by the eagle on our coat of arms,” Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, quoted his principal as saying in a statement.

Reacting, Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the APC, said the Party has conceded the fact that it lost the governorship election in Bayelsa state.

“We lost the election in Bayelsa, and we have conceded in good faith.

“You directed that the elections should be free, fair, and peaceful, and it was so,” Ganduje said.