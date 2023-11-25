Delta Guber: Omo-Agege Heads To Supreme Court As Oborevwori Wins Appeal

The Court of Appeal in Lagos State, on Friday, affirmed the March 18 election of Peoples Democratic Party’s Sheriff Oborevwori as Governor of Delta State.

However, Ovie Omo-Agege, governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) said he firmly believes that justice is yet to be given to the people of Delta who voted for him and the APC.

Information Nigeria reports that a three-member panel of the appellate court, dismissed the appeal filed by Omo-Agege, for lacking in merit.

On September 29, the Delta governorship petition tribunal affirmed Oborevwori’s election on the grounds that the issues raised were speculative since the petitioners failed to prove allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, and corrupt practices beyond a reasonable doubt.

Reacting to the verdict of the appellate court, Omo-Agege in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Sunny Areh, said he would take his appeal to the apex court.

“We will proceed to the supreme court. The issues at stake touch on the future and well-being of the people who voted for a new Delta.

“We have a duty to respect them by defending their faith in us with every sense of diligence and responsibility. We don’t waver on what is right,” he said.