‘Tinubu Made Me Minister, I’ll Not Contest Against Him In 2027 Because I Have Character — Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Friday, revealed that he will not contest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2027 presidential polls.

Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the disclosure to debunk claims suggesting that he will contest against Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2027 election.

Stating that he has “character,” the former Rivers State Governor said, “they carry all kinds of information, and they say, oh, Wike will run against Tinubu, how? Some people don’t have character at all. So you look at me after being FCT minister, I will go and collect forms under which party if it is APC, I collect the form of APC and look at who I want to run against; I mean, people don’t just have character or I went to PDP, they give me form, I want to run against Tinubu, these are political tyrants callous who have no character, I have character.”

“Tinubu made me minister, people don’t understand, I have character. What will happen in 2027? I stood and I said I am not going to support injustice. I was threatened that they would do me this and that. They tried many options including using Major General,” he added.