“Almost Lost My Life, Yet World People Dey Use Me Laugh” – Oladips

Rapper Oladips, previously pronounced dead by his management, has emerged alive and well, breaking his silence on the controversy surrounding his alleged demise, as he had promised to explain his side of the story when he feels better.

The artist took to Instagram page to share his side of the story and expressed his frustration at being the subject of ridicule during a difficult time.

On Friday, November 24, Oladips shared a series of Instagram stories in which he talked about how he nearly died, and how disappointed he was by the people who were making fun of and cursing him.

Looking visibly distressed, he disclosed that some individuals had used him for comedic skits, further adding that he had reported the matter to Allah.

“Almost lost my life yet world people dey use me laugh dey curse me. Some dey even use me do skit. Okay, I don report una give Allah,” Oladips said.

On Thursday, November 23, a check on Oladips’ Instagram account indicated that the post announcing his death had been deleted, then a new video was posted showing the rapper enjoying tracks from his recently released album, “Superhero Augbo,” with the caption “Proof of life.”

Addressing the situation in an Instagram live session, the 28-year-old rapper, appearing visibly unwell, expressed gratitude to those who had sent him messages of support.

READ MORE: Chef Dammy Granted Bail Moments After Arrest

He stated that he would share his entire side of the story when he felt much better and had the strength to do so.

In his words, “Everyone just dey talk their own, at least na me you dey see like this life and direct, shout out to everyone that has been sending me message and everything, right now I’ll just focus on getting better when I have the strength enough or when I’m ready cos I see say everybody just dey talk, talk without knowing what actually happened without hearing from me direct, when I feel like I’m good enough to address everybody I will come online and tell you people my side of the story, na wetin I come talk be that.”

See below;